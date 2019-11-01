Suzuki was moved up to the third line to replace the injured Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Vegas. He had one shot, one hit and one blocked shot over 13:18 of ice time.

Suzuki, who has been playing wing on the fourth line, centered the third line and handled himself quite nicely at the dot, winning six of seven draws including both in the Habs' own zone. Montreal head coach Claude Julien has shielded rookie for the most part to start his NHL career, but with each passing game, the coach is feeling more comfortable with Suzuki taking on more of a load.