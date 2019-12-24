Suzuki had two assists and two shots while winning 11 of 16 faceoffs (68.8 percent) in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Suzuki has points in three straight games (one goal, three assists), continuing a productive rookie season that has seen him contribute seven goals and 19 points in 37 games. Acquired from Vegas in last year's Max Pacioretty trade, Suzuki has a very bright future in Montreal.