Suzuki scored a goal on one shot in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Boston.

Michael Pezzetta and Mathieu Perreault did the heavy lifting in the corner before finding Suzuki in the slot for a goal that made it a 4-3 game midway through the third period. It was Suzuki's 21st of the season. The top-line center has 31 points over the last 31 games, never going more than one contest without hitting the scoresheet.