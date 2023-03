Suzuki produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Suzuki extended his point streak to four games with the helper. He has three goals and two assists in that span, while also going plus-6. The top-line center has maintained a pretty similar pace of production as last year with 47 points (20 goals, 27 helpers) through 60 contests. He's added 120 shots on net, a minus-8 rating and 41 blocked shots.