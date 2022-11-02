Suzuki scored a goal during a 4-1 defeat to the Wild on Tuesday.

Suzuki, who was credited with his 100th career assist Saturday, climbed ahead of Cole Caufield for the team lead with 11 points. The 23-year-old center also paces the offense with six assists. His goal Tuesday developed off a one-timer from the high slot area, connecting off Kirby Dach's primary assist. It proved to be the lone tally for the struggling Canadiens, who have been limited to two or fewer goals in five of their 10 outings.