Suzuki had a power-play goal, six shots, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto.

Suzuki scored from a near-impossible angle to pot Montreal's first goal of the season and first on the power play. That's not insignificant as Montreal's man-advantage unit finished 22nd in the league last year. More growth is expected from the 21-year-old Suzuki, who had 13-28-41 over 71 games during his rookie season in 2019-20. The Habs are off until Saturday when they open a two-game set in Edmonton.