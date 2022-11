Suzuki scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

it was Suzuki's third straight multipoint game at home and he has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in the past seven games. He's been held off the score sheet just once in that span. Suzuki has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 15 games and sits in a seven-way tie for 10th in league scoring.