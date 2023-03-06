Suzuki notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Suzuki continues to be a menace to the team that drafted him in the first round in 2017. With his helper Sunday, he has 11 points over 12 contests (regular season and playoffs) against the Golden Knights. He's been excellent during a road-heavy stretch lately, picking up four goals and three helpers over his last seven games. Suzuki is up to 49 points, 123 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 63 outings this season.