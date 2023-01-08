Suzuki had two assists -- one on the power play -- and two shots on goal over 21:50 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Suzuzki's been cold during Montreal's seven-game losing streak, but the top-line center was part of the reason the Canadiens broke the skid. He had just one point over the eight games prior to Saturday's win. Despite the recent downturn, Suzuki has established himself as a productive forward on a team that's struggled to score goals the last few seasons. The Ontario native is tied for the team lead with 10 power-play points and tops the squad with 34 overall.