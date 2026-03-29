Suzuki logged two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Suzuki set up goals by Ivan Demidov and Cole Caufield in this contest. The first helper was Suzuki's 300th in his career, a milestone he reached in his 527th game. With five goals and 15 helpers over 13 contests in March, Suzuki has been at his best to help the Canadiens keep pace in the playoff race. The 26-year-old center has 88 points -- one shy of his career high from last year -- while adding 159 shots on net, 55 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 72 appearances. Suzuki's 64 assists and 39 power-play points are both career-best marks already, and he's got time to add to his other totals.