Suzuki (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday due to a minor injury, but will return to the ice Saturday.

The Canadiens are clearly taking a cautious approach with the 13th overall pick from the 2017 draft, and the fact that he'll return to action Saturday confirms his injury is nothing to be concerned about. Suzuki's a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, and will likely be assigned to the OHL at the conclusion of training camp to take advantage of his final year of junior eligibility.