Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Dealing with minor injury
Suzuki (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday due to a minor injury, but will return to the ice Saturday.
The Canadiens are clearly taking a cautious approach with the 13th overall pick from the 2017 draft, and the fact that he'll return to action Saturday confirms his injury is nothing to be concerned about. Suzuki's a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, and will likely be assigned to the OHL at the conclusion of training camp to take advantage of his final year of junior eligibility.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Makes preseason debut•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Center of the future?•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: May return to juniors•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Packaged to Montreal•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Suzuki: One of 11 players recalled•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Suzuki: Currently leads OHL in scoring•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...