Suzuki posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Suzuki set up a Cole Caufield goal in the second period. During a four-game point streak, Suzuki has two goals and three assists. The 23-year-old center is up to 29 points (eight on the power play), 52 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two points in overtime loss•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Scores on power play•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Assists on game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Logs official, unofficial goals•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Unusually quiet in loss•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Secures shootout winner•