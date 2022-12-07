Suzuki posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Suzuki set up a Cole Caufield goal in the second period. During a four-game point streak, Suzuki has two goals and three assists. The 23-year-old center is up to 29 points (eight on the power play), 52 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances.