Suzuki recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Suzuki went pointless in the season-opening 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Oct. 8, but he's cracked the scoresheet in every one of his subsequent 11 appearances. The 26-year-old has scored only two goals this season, but he's been thriving as a playmaker with 16 assists so far. His 16 helpers rank first in the league entering Sunday's slate.