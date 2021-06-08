Suzuki recorded two assists and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets in Game 4.

Suzuki set up Erik Gustafsson's power-play goal in the first period. In overtime, Suzuki won the puck along the boards in the offensive zone and found Cole Caufield, who set up Tyler Toffoli for the series-clinching goal. The 21-year-old Suzuki amassed two goals and two helpers in the four-game sweep of the Jets. He's picked up eight points, 21 shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 11 playoff contests.