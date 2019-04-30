Suzuki picked up the game-winning goal in Guelph's 3-2 victory over Saginaw in Game 7 OHL playoff action Monday.

The Storm will face Ottawa for the OHL Championship beginning Thursday. Suzuki's 31 playoff points are nine more than the next closest competitor and he has lead Guelph to back-to-back Game 7 postseason victories. Originally a first-round selection of Vegas (13th overall) in 2017 and dealt to Habs in the Max Pacioretty deal, Suzuki is ready for NHL duty. Expect him to crack the Montreal roster out of training camp this coming fall.