Suzuki was dropped to the fourth line after the second period of Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over Toronto.

Suzuki started the season on the second line but after five periods of hockey, he found himself replaced by Paul Byron for the final stages of Saturday's game and was not used in overtime. It's unclear if head coach Claude Julien has lost trust in the rookie, or if this was merely a one-game thing. Montreal didn't keep Suzuki around to skate on the fourth line, so it will be worth noting on which line he skates when the Canadiens play at Buffalo on Wednesday. The 20-year-old forward has just two shots and no points over the first two games.