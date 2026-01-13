Suzuki notched two assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Suzuki is in a six-game goal drought, matching his longest of the season, but he's still earned five helpers in that span. The 26-year-old center has only one stretch of two contests without a point all season, providing steady offense in a top-line spot. He's earned 50 points (23 on the power play), 99 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-18 rating over 46 appearances.