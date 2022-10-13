Suzuki was credited with two assists Wednesday, leading the Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Suzuki, who was named the team's new captain on Sept. 12, appeared in his first regular-season game as team captain Wednesday. He responded with a multi-point effort. The 23-year-old forward earned a second-period assist on Cole Caufield's marker. He also earned a helper on Josh Anderson's game-winner with 19 seconds to go. Suzuki, the franchise's 31st captain, collected career highs in goals (21) and assists (40) last season.