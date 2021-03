Suzuki notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Suzuki had the secondary helper on Josh Anderson's tally in the second period. The assist snapped Suzuki's four-game point drought. The 21-year-old center has collected five goals, 13 helpers, 45 shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 28 contests in his second NHL campaign.