Suzuki had a power-play assist, two shots on goal, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 17:24 of ice time in Saturday's 9-2 loss to Washington.

Suzuki and Kirby Dach teamed up on a 4-on-3 man advantage to set up Cole Caufield for Montreal's first goal. The helper snapped a five-game point-less streak, the longest such stretch of the season for Montreal's leading scorer. He's one of several Canadiens mired in an outage, as they have just 20 goals over the last 11 games, during which they are 2-8-1.