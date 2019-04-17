Suzuki tallied a goal and two assists to help Guelph to a 6-3 win over London in Game 7 OHL playoff action on Tuesday.

After dropping the first three games of the series, Suzuki and the Storm came roaring back to win the final four, and the play of the Montreal prospect was a major reason why. Suzuki now has 10 goals and 20 points in his first 11 postseason contests. This comes on the heels of a regular season in which he posted 94 points in 57 games. Dealing Max Pacioretty to Vegas was a difficult move for the Habs to make, but knowing they got a prospect of Suzuki's caliber in return helps soften the blow a bit. Suzuki seems likely to begin the 2019-20 season in Montreal.