Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Excelling in OHL playoffs
Suzuki tallied a goal and two assists to help Guelph to a 6-3 win over London in Game 7 OHL playoff action on Tuesday.
After dropping the first three games of the series, Suzuki and the Storm came roaring back to win the final four, and the play of the Montreal prospect was a major reason why. Suzuki now has 10 goals and 20 points in his first 11 postseason contests. This comes on the heels of a regular season in which he posted 94 points in 57 games. Dealing Max Pacioretty to Vegas was a difficult move for the Habs to make, but knowing they got a prospect of Suzuki's caliber in return helps soften the blow a bit. Suzuki seems likely to begin the 2019-20 season in Montreal.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Making mockery of OHL•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Finding groove with new OHL club•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: On roster at World Juniors•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Gets invite to World Juniors•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Has big weekend for Attack•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Strong start at Owen Sound•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...