Suzuki scored a goal and three assists on three shots, leading the Canadiens to an 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The second star of the game, Suzuki would extend the Canadiens' lead to 8-2 on a nice goal off the rush. He would also add assists on Mike Hoffman's goal and Rafael Harvey-Pinard's first two goals. Suzuki has been red-hot as of late, putting together four straight multi-point performances with 10 points in that span. On the season, Suzuki has 23 goals and 61 points in 73 contests.