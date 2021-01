Suzuki posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Suzuki has gotten on the scoresheet in all four of the Canadiens' games this year. On Wednesday, he set up the second of Tyler Toffoli's three scores. All four of Suzuki's points (one goal, three helpers) have come on the power play. The 21-year-old center has added 12 shots, 11 hits and four PIM in what's become a fruitful top-six role in an active offense.