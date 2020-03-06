Suzuki had three shots on net in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning.

Suzuki has gone seven consecutive games without a point, easily his longest such stretch of futility during his rookie season. It may be cliche, but hockey coaches often talk about rookies hitting a wall during the second half of a season, and that may be happening here. The 20-year-old Suzuki is in uncharted territory in terms of games played. Thursday's game was his 69th, surpassing his previous high of 65.