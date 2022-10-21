Suzuki scored on a penalty shot and finished plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes. He finished with two shots on net and one hit over 14:56 of ice time.

Suzuki found the back of the net for the third straight game and leads Montreal with six points through five games. He took advantage of one of 22 Arizona giveaways to breakaway on Connor Ingram but was hauled down from behind. The captain has points in every game other than the shutout by the Red Wings a week ago.