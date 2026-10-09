Suzuki scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Suzuki extended his point streak to three games in Thursday's loss, where he tallied an unassisted goal just over three minutes into the second period. Overall, the 27-year-old center is up to three goals, seven points, a plus-3 rating, nine shots on goal and eight hits across four outings to begin the new season. While Montreal's offense as a whole took a hit with the loss of Ivan Demidov (lower body) to injured reserve, Suzuki has showcased enough skill across his eight-year NHL career to stay the course when another key offensive player goes down to injury. Fresh off a 101-point showing across 82 regular-season games a year ago, Suzuki projects to challenge the century mark once again in 2026-27, where he is an elite fantasy option in all league formats.