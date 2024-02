Suzuki had an empty-net goal, two shots on net, one block and one hit in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Suzuki made many gamblers joyful or sad when his backhander reached Arizona's empty cage with two seconds remaining in the game. He has goals (three) in consecutive games and 11 over the last 12. Through 59 games, Montreal's captain is three goals shy of the career-high 26 he scored in 82 contests last season.