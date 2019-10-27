Suzuki scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Suzuki finished off Montreal's three-goal outburst in the third period, sealing the Canadiens' second straight win. The rookie's potted three goals in the last five games, all while skating on the fourth line. He and Nick Cousins have brought an element of scoring to the fourth unit, which has scored goals in four of the last five games.