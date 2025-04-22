Suzuki scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.
Suzuki tied the game at 2-2 with 4:15 left in the third period, capitalizing with a patient shot after Logan Thompson got out of position. While the Canadiens were able to dig out of a 2-0 hole from earlier in the game, Alex Ovechkin sealed the Capitals' win just 2:26 into overtime. Suzuki racked up an eye-popping 15 goals and 37 points over the last 26 games of the regular season, and his momentum has carried over into the playoffs, though Montreal faces an uphill battle.
