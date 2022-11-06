Suzuki scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
He scored 56 second into the third period off a feed from line mate Kirby Dach on a 3-on-1 to knot the game 2-2. Vegas soon stormed ahead, but Suzuki came back with a power-play snipe at 10:21 to cut the lead to 5-3. Suzuki has scored in four consecutive games (five goals, eight points), and he, Dach and Cole Caufield are becoming a powerful top line for the Habs.
