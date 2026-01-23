Suzuki had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

Suzuki is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak (two goals, five assists). He has nine shots in that span. Suzuki's game continues to grow. He put up a career-high 89 points, including 30 goals, last season, and he's showing that he can repeat that point total this season. Right now, Suzuki has put up 16 goals, 41 assists, 27 power-play points, 110 shots and 27 power-play points (nine goals).