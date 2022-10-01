Suzuki practiced in a regular sweater Saturday, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

Suzuki practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday after sustaining a lower-body injury early in training camp so it appears he'll be good to go by the start of the regular season. The 23-year-old center was a bright spot on a disappointing Montreal team in 2021-22 scoring 21 goals with 40 assists.

