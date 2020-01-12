Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Gets Habs on board
Suzuki scored a power-play goal on one shot and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Senators.
Suzuki gave Montreal a first-period lead when he scored his fourth power-play goal, the team's first in its last 20 opportunities. He ranks third on the Canadiens with nine power-play points. There's always the possibility that Suzuki hits a wall over the final quarter of the season, but he's rewarded head coach Claude Julien who decided to roll with the 20-year-old forward out of training camp and has stuck with him as a top-six forward. Suzuki ranks fourth among NHL rookies with 27 points.
