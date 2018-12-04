Suzuki was among the players invited to Team Canada's selection camp for the World Junior Championship, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

There's a good chance Suzuki will make Team Canada's roster for the tournament, which begins Dec. 26 in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia. Suzuki earned the invite by posting stellar numbers for Owen Sound of the OHL. In 27 games with the Attack, the 19-year-old center has 20-21-41 totals and is plus-11. Suzuki was Montreal's prize acquisition from Vegas in the Max Pacioretty deal, though Tomas Tatar hasn't been too shabby at the NHL level.