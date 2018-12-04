Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Gets invite to World Juniors
Suzuki was among the players invited to Team Canada's selection camp for the World Junior Championship, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
There's a good chance Suzuki will make Team Canada's roster for the tournament, which begins Dec. 26 in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia. Suzuki earned the invite by posting stellar numbers for Owen Sound of the OHL. In 27 games with the Attack, the 19-year-old center has 20-21-41 totals and is plus-11. Suzuki was Montreal's prize acquisition from Vegas in the Max Pacioretty deal, though Tomas Tatar hasn't been too shabby at the NHL level.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Has big weekend for Attack•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Strong start at Owen Sound•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Named captain at Owen Sound•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Moves back to OHL•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Makes preseason debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...