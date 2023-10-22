Suzuki had two assists, including one on the power play, over 22:00 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against Washington.

Suzuki, who was held off the scoresheet the last two games, bounced back in a big way Saturday. The captain slid a perfect pass to the stick of Sean Monahan for a power-play late in the first period, then picked up another primary helper in OT when he sent Cole Caufield in for the winner. Suzuki has three assists (two on the power play), nine shots on goal and four PIM through four games.