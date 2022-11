Suzuki scored a goal and registered an assist in Montreal's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Suzuki also had five shots and three blocks in 21:12 of ice time. He extended his goal scoring streak to three games, bringing him up to six goals and 13 points in 11 contests this season. He set a career high last season with 61 points, and at the age of 23, it wouldn't be surprising to see him top that in 2022-23.