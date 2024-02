Suzuki had a power-play assist, two shots on net and one hit over 21:48 of ice time in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Suzuki saw an end to his four-game goal streak but managed to extend his point streak to a career-high nine contests with an assist on Cole Caufield's power-play tally. He has 15 points (seven on the power play) during his streak. Montreal's top line -- Suzuki, Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky -- has been scorching hot the last two weeks.