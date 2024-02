Suzuki scored two goals, including one on the power play, and assisted on another in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks. He finished with five shots and two blocks over 22:36 of ice time.

Suzuki's stick remained hot as he scored for the sixth time on 11 shots (54.5 shooting percentage) over the last four games. The effort also extended a point streak to eight games (14 points).