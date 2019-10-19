Suzuki scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Suzuki showed off his goal-scoring ability, snapping a quick one-timer to the upper deck over Jake Allen's left shoulder, giving the 20-year-old goals in consecutive games. More importantly, the rookie appears to be getting comfortable with the NHL. After taking just five shots in six games, Suzuki has fired seven shots over the last two games.