Suzuki scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa. He also had two PIM and won 12 of 19 faceoffs (63.2 percent).

Suzuki lit the lamp for the first time in eight games when he opened the scoring just 77 seconds into the contest. His snipe on an odd-man rush was his fourth goal of the season and first since Feb. 1. The 21-year-old sophomore has 13 points through 17 games.