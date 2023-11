Suzuki produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Suzuki set up a Mike Matheson tally in the second period. This extended Suzuki's assist streak to three games, with the center contributing four helpers in that span. Overall, the 24-year-old has six tallies, 11 assists, 46 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-6 rating through 19 contests this season. He's earned eight of his 17 points on the power play.