Suzuki provided a goal and an assist in a 6-4 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

That was Suzuki's third multi-point game in the span of his last four contests. He's up to 11 goals and 21 points in 17 games in 2022-23. Suzuki is part of the Canadiens' top line and top power-play unit and those are roles he's likely to keep. He might not be able to maintain his current scoring pace, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him surpass his 2021-22 career high of 61 points.