Suzuki scored three goals and had two assists for Owen Sound during a two-game weekend sweep over Erie in the Ontario Hockey League.

Suzuki earned the first star Sunday with a goal and two assists following his two-goal outburst Saturday. He's scored in three straight and 13 times in the last 11 games. The 19-year-old Suzuki is considered the featured piece Montreal landed when it traded Max Pacioretty to Vegas.