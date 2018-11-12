Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Has big weekend for the Attack
Suzuki scored three goals and had two assists for Owen Sound during a two-game weekend sweep over Erie in the Ontario Hockey League.
Suzuki earned the first star Sunday with a goal and two assists following his two-goal outburst Saturday. He's scored in three straight and 13 times in the last 11 games. The 19-year-old Suzuki is considered the featured piece Montreal landed when they traded Max Pacioretty to Vegas.
