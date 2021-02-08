Suzuki was assigned to the taxi squad Monday, CBS Sports reports.
This is a temporary designation, as Suzuki will certainly be back with the big club for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old has been a stud through 12 games, racking up 12 points and firing 22 shots on net.
