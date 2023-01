Suzuki had an assist and three blocked shots over 22:56 of ice time in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Suzuki set up linemate Cole Caufield for the game winner after New York defenseman K'Andre Miller over-skated the puck behind his own net. Montreal's captain has heated up after an eight-game stretch in which he logged just one point. Suzuki has five points (one goal, four assists) over the last five contests.