Suzuki recorded an assist, three shots on goal, seven hits and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Suzuki took a hooking penalty in the second period, but he was able to atone for it by setting up Paul Byron's tally shortly after exiting the penalty box. The 21-year-old Suzuki has been fairly consistent with four goals and six helpers through 15 playoff contests. He's added a physical edge with 43 hits and 14 blocked shots while filling a top-six role.