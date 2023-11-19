Suzuki had an assist, one shot on goal and two hits over 18:34 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Suzuki and Alex Newhook battled behind the net, before Suzuki found Juraj Slafkovsky, who one-timed a missile past Jeremy Swayman for Montreal's first goal. The Canadiens' captain continued his scoring surge and now has 13 points over the last 12 games, including three helpers in the last two. Suzuki was reunited with Cole Caufield on the top line, but Slafkovsky replaced Caufield in the middle of the shift that produced the tally.