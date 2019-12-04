Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Helps on game-winner
Suzuki had an assist and four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Suzuki won just three of 10 faceoffs, including one of six in the offensive zone, but his clean win inside the Islanders' blue line early in the third period led directly to Jeff Petry's game-winning goal. The rookie is getting ample ice time (14:26 TOI/G) and opportunities to improve his technique at the dot, which should hasten his development. Suzuki has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over 28 games.
