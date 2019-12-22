Play

Suzuki notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Suzuki got the puck to Jeff Petry, whose shot was tipped in by Phillip Danault. The rookie center now has points in consecutive games. Suzuki has 17 points (five on the power play) and 62 shots on goal through 36 contests this year.

